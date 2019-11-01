Please select your default edition
Indiana Pacers Myles Turner listed as week-to-week with sprained right ankle

Friday 1 November 2019 07:17, UK

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers holds his ankle after getting hurt against the Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers Myles Turner has been listed week-to-week after spraining his right ankle in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Indiana's 118-108 road win, going down after setting a pick on Garrett Temple.

When Temple pivoted around Turner he stepped on Turner's right ankle, forcing the center off after making seven points and two rebounds.

The 2015 first-round pick and reigning NBA leader in blocked shots is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.3 blocks in four starts this season.

The Pacers also said Thursday that third-year point guard Edmond Sumner has a non-displaced fracture of the third metacarpal on his right hand.

Although no surgery is required and he'll be re-examined in three weeks with it coming as another blow to side with Sumner averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in three games (two starts) so far this season.

