LIVE STREAM: NBA Saturday Primetime: Pelicans @ Thunder LIVE FOR FREE!

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 9pm and you can watch the game with our free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and YouTube channel.

The Pelicans' start to the 2019-20 season has been tough. Having lost No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson to knee surgery before their opening game, and with injuries to veteran stars Jrue Holiday and Derrick Favors, the Pels have opened their campaign with four successive defeats.

Road losses to the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets and two home reverses to the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors have left the Pelicans near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They picked up their first win of the campaign on Thursday night with a 122-107 win over the Denver Nuggets.

One bright spot for New Orleans has been the play of young forward Brandon Ingram. The former Laker, sent to the Pelicans in the trade that shipped Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, has started the season in a rich vein of form, averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and making 51 per cent of his shots.

The Thunder have also endured a tough start to the season with just one win from their opening five games. Road losses to Western Conference heavyweights the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets are understandable, a 97-85 defeat at home to the Washington Wizards was not.

The Thunder's sole victory did come against a notable opponent - the Golden State Warriors. With five players scoring in double figures, OKC blew out Steve Kerr's side 120-92.

Trading away Paul George and Russell Westbrook over the summer signalled a season of transition in Oklahoma City. Of the assets they received in return, the early season play of young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offers the first step into the Thunder's future.

Through four games, 'SGA' is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.3 per cent from the field. There is every reason to believe the former Clippers is set for a breakout season.

Watch New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder via a free live stream on skysports.com and the Sky Sports mobile app on Saturday from 9pm.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.