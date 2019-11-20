Golden State Warriors seek back-to-back wins when they face Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors look for back-to-back wins when they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in the early hours of Thursday morning (12:30am).

Over their opening 15 games, the injury-riddled Warriors (3-12) have experienced a degree of losing that is wholly unfamiliar in the Steve Kerr era and sit at the foot of the Western Conference.

The Warriors did notch a rare win in their last outing, however, toppling the Memphis Grizzlies by a convincing 114-95 score on Tuesday night. Alec Burks led the way for the Warriors with 29 points. Eric Paschall and Marquese Chriss generated matching 17-point tallies while pulling down five and six rebounds, respectively.

Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The Warriors will continue to be without D'Angelo Russell (thumb), Jacob Evans (hip), Damion Lee (hand), Stephen Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (knee), Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Alen Smailagic (ankle).

The Mavericks (8-5) are off to a very solid start and come into Wednesday's game on an upswing after notching two consecutive wins.

Their most recent success came against the San Antonio Spurs, who they bested 117-110 on Monday night. Luka Doncic became the second-youngest player with a 40-point triple-double by posting 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Dorian Finney-Smith provided 22 points and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 18 points and 10 boards. Jalen Brunson led the bench with 11 points.

The Mavericks list Seth Curry (illness) as questionable to face Golden State.

The two teams split the 2018-19 four-games season series. Wednesday's game is the first of four meetings for Golden State and Dallas in the 2019-20 season.

9.5 - That's the number of three-pointers the Warriors are making per game this season, ranking 19th overall. There is no other area where the long-term absences of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has been more keenly felt.

With the Splash Brothers fit and firing in 2018-19, the Warriors drained 13.5 triples a game, the third-best mark in the NBA. Of the current Golden State players fit to play, Jordan Poole is their most potent threat from beyond the arc, but he is making only 1.4 treys per game.

One to watch (Warriors): Glenn Robinson III

A role player for most of his six-season tenure in the NBA, Robinson has an opportunity to make the most of a starting role in Golden State this year.

Robinson poured in 20 points on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting in 33 minutes in the win over Memphis and will hope to kick on in Dallas.

One to watch (Mavericks): Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis has yet to reach peak form this season. That's understandable given the 18 months he missed due to an ACL injury. But there will come a point where the Mavericks will need him to be back to the form that earned him All-Star selection as a member of the New York Knicks.

The 7ft 3in center is averaging 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game but his lack of efficiency, highlighted by a 39.9 field goal percentage, has been glaring. The Warriors' fragile defense offers the perfect opportunity for him to improve that.

