LIVE STREAM: NBA Sunday Primetime - Mavericks @ Rockets

Superstar scorers clash as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Houston Rockets on NBA Primetime on Sunday at 8:30pm - watch the game for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app or YouTube.

The outstanding play of franchise star Luka Doncic has propelled the Mavericks to eight wins from their first 13 games and established them as a top-half team in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Doncic's capped his first NBA season with the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. So significant is the leap he has made at the start of his second season, he has vaulted himself into the early-season MVP conversation.

Doncic leads Dallas in points, assists and rebounds per game as well as three-pointers made. He has already notched six triple-doubles this season.

While Doncic has thrived, Kristaps Porzingis has struggled in his return to the court after missing 18 months as he recovered from an ACL injury.

Given the length of his absence, it is understandable the 7ft 3in Latvian big man is yet to find the consistency and dominance that earned him an All-Star selection during his tenure with the New York Knicks. While Porzingis is Dallas' second-leading scorer with 18.9 points per game, his 39.9 field goal percentage illustrates his early-season struggles.

The Rockets have won eight straight games and sit second in the Western Conference thanks to the superb scoring of James Harden.

Harden led the NBA with 36.1 points per game in 2018-19. Amazingly, he has improved on that mark this season, pouring in 39.2 points per game. Only Wilt Chamberlain has scored more points than the 513 Harden racked up in the opening 13 games of an NBA season.

While Harden has led the way for the Rockets, summer acquisition Russell Westbrook has also made some telling contributions. The former MVP, shipped to Houston by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a late-summer blockbuster trade, has three triple-doubles to his name thus far, including a 28-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist effort in the Rockets' rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

