LIVE STREAM: Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck LIVE!

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45pm.

There's plenty for the guys to discuss after a busy week of NBA action. Top of the agenda is the stellar play of the Dallas Mavericks' 20-year-old Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic whose scoring feats have led the Mavs on a five-game winning streak. Is Doncic leading the emergence of a new era of European stars in the association?

In addition, NBA commissioner Adam Silver's proposed changes to the regular season and postseason schedules - including the introduction of an in-season knockout tournament - will be discussed along with Carmelo Anthony's opening week with the Portland Trail Blazers and the explosive start Paul George has made to his Clippers career.

Your votes in our Twitter polls to find the early-season leader for the Defensive Player of the Year award and the best game of the season so far will be dissected by Ovie and Mo, who will also preview this weekend's primetime games, including a huge Sunday night clash between the Mavericks and Lakers.

You can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed.

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.