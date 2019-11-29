NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Mavericks @ Lakers

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Sunday Primetime game live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Mavericks @ Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers, Sky Sports Arena, Sunday 9pm

This is a wonderful match-up. Both teams are playing great basketball at the moment.

You have got the Mavericks, a team scoring at an extremely high clip, against the Lakers, the best defensive team in the NBA. It's going to be really fun to watch. There's no doubt we will see special performances from LeBron, AD and Luka, but I would not be surprised to see a big game out of Kristaps Porzingis too.

LeBron is like fine wine. He just seems to be getting better and better as he gets older. Having Anthony Davis and a solid supporting cast who have bought in to what the team is trying to do helps big time.

The Lakers are rolling but the Mavericks - even though they lost to the Clippers last time out - are too. They are scoring with their star duo, Doncic and Porzingis doing a great job.

I'm going to pick the Mavericks to win this game. Why? Doncic loves these big games. Whenever he has played against other superstars, he takes it pretty personally. He seems to be extra-motivated. I think he wants to prove, every single time he comes up against an All-Star or MVP, that he is one too.

It's a strong reach, but I'm going with the Mavericks. They nearly got the Lakers when they met earlier this season in Dallas and I fancy them to get the job done this time.

