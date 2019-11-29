Please select your default edition
NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Mavericks @ Lakers

Sky Sports showing a record 48 weekend NBA Primetime games in the 2019-20 season

Sunday 1 December 2019 00:16, UK

If this matchup between LeBron and Luka is anything like the last one then we&#39;re in for a treat!
Image: If this matchup between LeBron and Luka is anything like the last one then we're in for a treat!

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Sunday Primetime game live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Mavericks @ Lakers.

Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain
Image: Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers, Sky Sports Arena, Sunday 9pm

Watch via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports YouTube channel

This is a wonderful match-up. Both teams are playing great basketball at the moment.

You have got the Mavericks, a team scoring at an extremely high clip, against the Lakers, the best defensive team in the NBA. It's going to be really fun to watch. There's no doubt we will see special performances from LeBron, AD and Luka, but I would not be surprised to see a big game out of Kristaps Porzingis too.

LeBron is like fine wine. He just seems to be getting better and better as he gets older. Having Anthony Davis and a solid supporting cast who have bought in to what the team is trying to do helps big time.

LeBron James drives against Luka Doncic 0:30
Doncic and Dallas face LeBron and the Lakers at Staples Center in an NBA Primetime clash. Watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 9pm

The Lakers are rolling but the Mavericks - even though they lost to the Clippers last time out - are too. They are scoring with their star duo, Doncic and Porzingis doing a great job.

I'm going to pick the Mavericks to win this game. Why? Doncic loves these big games. Whenever he has played against other superstars, he takes it pretty personally. He seems to be extra-motivated. I think he wants to prove, every single time he comes up against an All-Star or MVP, that he is one too.

It's a strong reach, but I'm going with the Mavericks. They nearly got the Lakers when they met earlier this season in Dallas and I fancy them to get the job done this time.

