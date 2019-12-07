Please select your default edition
Ovie Soko's NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports preview: Nuggets @ Nets

Sky Sports showing a record 48 weekend NBA Primetime games in the 2019-20 season

Sunday 8 December 2019 12:59, UK

Brooklyn Denver

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Sunday Primetime game live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Nuggets @ Nets.

Denver Nuggets @ Brooklyn Nets, Sunday 8pm, Sky Sports Arena

Normally I always go for 'The Joker' (Nikola Jokic) because I'm such a big fan of his game but Spencer Dinwiddie has been balling out for Nets. Their whole unit - without the injured Kyrie Irving - is playing really well. I'm going with Brooklyn in this one.

Dinwiddie is on fire and he is not making life easy for when Kyrie eventually comes back because they are rolling without him. They've rediscovered the chemistry that made them so entertaining last year.

What is a shame is that guys know that, because of Kyrie's reputation, when he comes back you have to cater to his ego. I hope the people at the top of the Nets organisation can take a step back and see how well the team has functioned without him.

The Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday night at 8pm
The Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday night at 8pm - watch live on Sky Sports Arena

Do you want to win games or do you want to break individual records? What do they want to be known for as a club? It will be interesting, I think Kyrie will end up having to work hard to fit in more so than he has ever had to do in his career.

