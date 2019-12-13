NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Spurs @ Suns via our free live stream

San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns in Mexico in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube.

A classic Western Conference rivalry is renewed as the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns meet at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

The Spurs (9-15) and Suns (11-13) appear to be are trending in opposite directions this season. San Antonio sit 12th in the West and have won just four of their last 10 games. After reaching the playoffs in each of the last 22 seasons under head coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs' postseason streak is under severe threat in the highly-competitive Western Conference.

However, the Spurs have been erroneously written off many times before only to find a winning formula when it mattered. With the experience of scorers LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan and the shooting and athleticism of guards Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Patty Mills, they have the talent to overcome their disappointing start to the season.

The Suns are one of the teams hoping to profit from the Spurs' struggles. Having endured a series of losing seasons, the Suns made an unexpectedly bright start to the season and, despite being battling the absences of some key players, have remained in the playoff places all season.

The elite scoring of Devin Booker and the wily playmaking of point guard Ricky Rubio have been key to their success so far. Booker leads the Suns with 25.0 points per game while Rubio is coming off 13- and 15-assist outings against the Rockets and Pelicans.

The Suns have also received consistently strong production from small forward Kelly Oubre Jr at both ends of the floor. The former Washington Wizard is averaging 17.4 points, 1.3 steals and 6.3 rebounds for the season.

