NBA Sunday Primetime: watch Magic @ Pelicans via our free live stream

The Orlando Magic visit the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday at 8:30pm.

Orlando Magic @ New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday 8:30pm

The Orlando Magic (11-13) continue their pursuit of a place in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a trip to the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Sundays Primetime clash.

The Magic's calling card is their defense. They concede 104.5 points per 100 possessions which ranks them among the NBA's 10 best teams in defensive rating. On offense, Orlando have consistently struggled, putting up 103.7 points per game. That's the league's third-worst figure. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks score fewer points per game.

One feature of the Magic's defensive prowess to date has been their ability to deny opponents at the rim. Orlando rank second in the league in blocks per game (6.8) with young forward Jonathan Isaac leading the way, averaging 2.3 blocks per outing. The Magic also rank in the league's top 10 in steals per game (8.2), with Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Evan Fournier all averaging over a steal per game.

The play of Fultz is the most intriguing storyline of the Magic's season. The former No 1 overall draft pick was jettisoned by the Philadelphia 76ers after a shoulder injury led to him suffering shooting and confidence issues. Now able to rebuild his career away from a big market media spotlight, Fultz is contributing on a consistent basis, averaging 12.0 points per game on 49.1 per cent shooting.

The Pelicans (6-19) continue to feel the effects of the absence of No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who underwent knee surgery in preseason and has yet to return to action.

In addition to Williamson's plight, injuries to big man Derrick Favors, point guard Lonzo Ball and others have made life difficult for the team. Head coach Alvin Gentry deployed 13 different starting line-ups across the Pelicans' opening 21 games and the team have struggled for consistency as a result.

"The big thing for us is we've got to do a better job overall," Gentry said recently. "I've got to do a better job in the consistency of our rotations. That's tough on a (player), when some nights he plays, and some nights he doesn't. We're definitely going to have to shorten the rotation and have consistency in what we're doing there."

Despite their struggles, the Pelicans have remained an entertaining team. They rank among the NBA's most potent offenses - they score 112.7 points per game - and play at a breakneck pace. Veteran guard Jrue Holiday and forward Brandon Ingram are New Orleans' leading scorers, averaging 19.3 and 24.9 points respectively.

