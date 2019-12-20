NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Jazz @ Hornets via our free live stream

The Utah Jazz face the Charlotte Hornets in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube.

Western Conference postseason perennials meet Eastern Conference playoff hopes as the Jazz face the Hornets in Charlotte.

After their summer signing of veteran point guard Mike Conley, Utah were expected to challenge at the top of the West this season but their slightly underwhelming 17-11 start sees them sixth in the conference after six wins from their last 10 games.

It's fair to say Conley has not found the form that defined his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies. In particular, his shooting - 36.5 field goal percentage compared to 43.9 per cent for his career - has suffered an alarming slump. The veteran guard has been ruled out of this game after aggravating a hamstring injury.

While Conley has struggled, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has taken another step forward, embracing the challenge of being Utah's out-and-out leading scorer. The third-year gunner is averaging a career-best 25.4 points per game this season. He topped 30 points for the eighth time this season in Utah's Thursday night win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets' 13-18 record is far from impressive but, in the top-heavy East, they sit one place outside the playoff spots just a half-game behind the Orlando Magic.

Losing their All-Star Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics in the summer left the Hornets without a franchise star but second-year guard Devonte' Graham has broken out to pick up the team's scoring burden. Graham is Charlotte's leading scorer at 19.1 points per game and already has a 40-point performance to his name.

Outside of Graham, the Hornets' issues span both ends of the court. They rank among the league's 10 worst teams in offensive and defensive rating. Injuries have played a part too, with rookie forward PJ Washington's rapid progress halted by a fractured finger that is likely to keep him off the court until Christmas.

