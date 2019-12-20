NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: watch Mavericks @ Raptors via a free live stream

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Toronto Raptors in an NBA Primetime clash and you can with the game live for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Sunday at 8:30pm.

The Dallas Mavericks complete a four-game stretch in which they face a quartet of Eastern Conference heavyweights with a Sunday Primetime visit to defending NBA champions the Toronto Raptors.

The Mavericks (18-9) were rocked by the loss of their young superstar Luka Doncic to an ankle sprain suffered two minutes into their recent game against the Miami Heat. The Slovenian MVP candidate will reportedly miss two weeks.

Although Dallas lost that game in Miami, they bounced back in spectacular fashion on Monday night, scoring a 120-116 road win in Milwaukee that snapped the Bucks' 18-game winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry both scored 26 points as the undermanned Mavericks stunned the Eastern Conference leaders. The victory was Dallas 12th in their last 16 games.

The Raptors (19-8) continue what has, thus far, been one of the most low-key NBA title defences ever. Toronto's 2019-20 prognosis following the summer departure of Kawhi Leonard was not good but reports of the demise of Nick Nurse's team have been greatly exaggerated.

Pascal Siakam has embraced the No 1 offensive role vacated by Leonard and is on course to become the first player to successfully defend the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

He has been ably supported by the hot-shooting Fred VanVleet and the veteran savvy of Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol. OG Anunoby, now restored to full health, is looking every inch Toronto's next breakout two-way player.

After a three-game losing skid at the start of the month, the Raptors have quickly recovered the winning habit, emerging victorious in three of their last four games. However, three of their starters - Gasol, Norman Powell and Siakam - have been ruled out indefinitely after picking up injuries in Toronto's Wednesday night win over the Detroit Pistons.

