Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward avoids serious injury to foot

An MRI scan has confirmed that Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward has avoided serious injury to his foot.

Hayward has reportedly been struggling with a problem since early November, but a scan on Thursday confirmed that the knock is not as serious as first thought.

He sat out of Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, however, after also missing Wednesday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

"It's the same pain that will hopefully dissipate in the next couple of days," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "It's nothing muscular, it's nothing bone-wise."

Hayward broke his left ankle five minutes into the 2017-18 season which saw him miss the entirety of last season.

He is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 11 games this season, with his side only behind Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics are also without point guard Marcus Smart, who will miss his fifth straight game due to an eye infection.

"The last report I got, they didn't think they've seen one this bad," Stevens said, referring to the training staff.

"He's just really had a tough go about it. So, I don't know when he'll be back. He's still not around here."

