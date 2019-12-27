LIVE STREAM: NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports: Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference meet as high-flying Denver welcome a rebuilding Memphis to the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets (21-9) sit second in the West after riding a seven-game winning streak that included the notable scalp of the Los Angeles Lakers on December 23. That victorious run ended on Christmas night with a surprising home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last year's Nuggets team was reliant on the twin offensive threat of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. In this campaign, with both players struggling for their best form, the Nuggets have relied on their team defense to get wins.

Denver boast a defensive rating of 103.9 (points conceded per 100 possessions), the third-best mark in the league. Only the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics possess tighter defenses.

Memphis (12-20) sit 11th in Western Conference but have won six of their last 10 games.

After the departure of veteran point guard Mike Conley in the summer, the Grizzlies committed to building their long-term future around the talents of young forward Jaren Jackson Jr and rookie guard Ja Morant.

Morant, taken by Memphis with the second overall pick in the 2019 Draft, has demonstrated a scoring punch with his relentless, often elastic, drives to the basket. He has also shown an ability to raise his game and make big shots under pressure in crunch-time, most notably in an early-season Grizzlies-Nets fourth-quarter duel with Kyrie Irving.

Second-year forward Jackson Jr is averaging four more points a game this season compared to his rookie year. Most surprisingly, his three-point shooting has taken a leap forward. After taking just 2.4 triples a game last season, Jackson is making 2.6 treys a game (on 6.4 attempts) in this campaign, spacing the floor to create more room for Morant on his drives to the basket.

