Kobe Bryant: Relive his final Lakers game on Sky Sports Arena tonight

Kobe Bryant’s final game with the Los Angeles Lakers forms the centrepiece of an evening of programmes dedicated to the 'Black Mamba' on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday.

Bryant drew his 20-year NBA journey to a close with a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on the final night of the 2016 regular season. It was a display that delighted Lakers fans and provided a pitch-perfect finale to a glittering career that brought him five NBA titles, a league MVP award and 18 All-Star selections.

Kobe's Final Game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday night at 8:30pm and forms part of nine-and-a-half hours of game action and documentaries featuring Bryant.

9:54 Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career

Starting at 5pm, tune in for two classic Lakers games, Game 7 of their 2012 Western Conference first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets and a dramatic overtime battle against the Toronto Raptors from the 2012-13 regular season.

Following Kobe's Final Game at 11pm, you can watch Kobe Bryant: The Interview, a one-hour conversation between Bryant and NBA TV's Ahmad Rashad.

Full schedule – Sky Sports Arena, January 28 5pm – Classic Games: Nuggets @ Lakers 2012

6pm – Classic Games: Raptors @ Lakers 2013

7pm – Players Only: Kobe and Shaq

8pm – NBA Gametime

8:30pm – Kobe’s Final Game

10:30pm: The Warm-Up

11pm – Kobe Bryant: The Interview

12am – NBA Champions: 2009 Los Angeles Lakers

1:30am – Classic Games: Lakers @ Knicks 2012

From midnight, watch the story of the Lakers' 2009 championship season, Bryant's fourth NBA title and his first with Pau Gasol.

Rounding off the night at 1:30am is another classic game. Watch Kobe and the Lakers' 2012 visit to Madison Square Garden to face the 'Linsanity' era New York Knicks.