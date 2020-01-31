Please select your default edition
Luka Doncic sprains ankle in Dallas Mavericks practice

Friday 31 January 2020 06:34, UK

Luka Doncic drives by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Image: Luka Doncic sprained his right ankle in practice on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic sprained his right ankle in practice on Thursday and is likely to miss the game against the Houston Rockets.

Doncic was slated to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters the injury occurred late in practice. Carlisle said Doncic was receiving treatment during the time the coach spoke to reporters.

The ankle is the same one Doncic hurt in mid-December, prompting him to miss four games.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Doncic didn't go on the team flight to Houston after practice.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks on January 28, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 1:28
Highlights of the Phoenix Suns’ trip to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 15 of the NBA

According to multiple reports, Doncic sustained the injury when he stepped on a teammate's foot.

Doncic was recently chosen to the start in the All-Star Game, slated for February 6 in Chicago.

The 20-year-old Slovenian is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 43 games.

Dallas shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (lower back tightness) is questionable for Friday's game.

