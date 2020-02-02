Kyrie Irving might have a "right knee sprain" after his leg got caught beneath Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards as the two battled for a rebound when the Brooklyn Nets visited the US capital.

Irving has been a source of news and drama consistently throughout his first season with the Brooklyn Nets - on and off the court. But when he scored 54 against two nights ago in a win over the Chicago Bulls, it showed the potential the team has when Irving is on the roster.

Frustratingly, the next night saw the ball-handling wizard scored 11 points in three quarters, before going down with the injury.

Irving laid on the floor for several minutes until team medical staff gave him the all clear to walk off the floor under his own weight.

After the game, which Brooklyn lost 113-107, he said: "I just wanted to make sure my ACL was fine because it was a weird fall. I felt a lot of stretching and tension afterwards. It was just a bad fall."

Irving had an X-ray, which were negative, but he will have an MRI when the team returns to Brooklyn.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson did not want to speculate, but told reporters he believed in the other players in the locker room to step up. He said: "It looks like a right knee sprain, that's all I have right now.

"We pay 17 guys on the roster and a guy goes down, it's their job to step up. You need to replace them or be better. We have sufficient enough talent in there, but guys will have to step up."

The Nets are 13-15 without Irving in the line-up, and he has scored 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in those contests. The team is 8-12 when he has been out of action.

