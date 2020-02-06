Please select your default edition
Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Andre Drummond from Detroit Pistons

Thursday 6 February 2020 20:50, UK

Andre Drummond
Image: Andre Drummond leads the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game

Cleveland Cavaliers are in the final stages of acquiring top NBA rebounder Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick, ESPN reported.

Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-Star who leads the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game.

He also led the league in rebounding each of the past two seasons, as well as in 2015/16.

The Connecticut product has played in 591 games (540 starts), all with the Pistons, since he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Drummond has averaged 14.4 points over his career, including a career-best 17.8 points this season. He has also averaged 13.9 rebounds per game.

Knight, 28, has scored 4.9 points with 1.9 assists in 16 games with the Cavs and has averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 assists over an eight-year career with the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Cavs.

Henson, 29, has averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29 games with the Cavs this season and 7.6 points with 5.3 rebounds over an eight-year career that included seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

