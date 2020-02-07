Zion Williamson 'honoured' to play in United Center after Michael Jordan days

Zion Williamson could not help but ponder Michael Jordan's historic days in Chicago as he and the New Orleans Pelicans prepared to take on the Bulls at United Center on Thursday.

The rookie produced 21 points, four rebounds and one assist as the Pelicans beat the Bulls 125-119 on the stage where the six-time NBA champion Jordan had made his name.

"I'm glad you asked that question," said Williamson when asked about his visit to United Center.

"When I was here for shootaround, I was like 'man, I wonder what it was like when Jordan was playing here'. Six finals, 6-0, that had to be something special to watch every game so I think it's an honour to play on this court."

Besides the 19-year-old's contributions, the Pelicans were boosted by double-figure points tallies from four other players, along with five players with either eight or nine on the night.

JJ Redick supplied 18 points, Derrick Favors had 15 rebounds and Lonzo Ball had 10 assists in what proved an impressive team effort.

"I think when we do stuff like that we're at our best," added Williamson. "It gives us big wins, those big leads. I think if we continue to build off that we're going to be a great team."

When questioned whether he had been 'coasting' at times in the game, the first overall pick explained: "I think I just went with the flow of the game. I see Brandon (Ingram) or Jrue (Holiday), because Jrue got like four layups at the middle of the lane, so when I see those two getting off, I don't think I always have to insert myself into certain plays.

"I think it's just how I use my energy and when I use it."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry had described the clash as a 'teachable game' for Williamson, who is averaging 19.8 points per game eight outings into his NBA career.

He said: "It's one of those things. I never complain about fouls, I never will but when you're going through the lane and you've got four turnovers because of that I'm looking at coach like 'coach, I'm not trying to turn the ball over, I'm getting hit'. They told me it's just part of the game, move on.

"I never want to do anything to jeopardise my team so whenever I do make a mistake I always get on myself really hard because I feel like that could be the play later in the game that costs us.

"I try not to do stuff that I really can't do and try and stay in my game."

It marked another valuable test for Williamson as he came up against Thad Young after facing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Pelicans' defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

"I think it just shows the talent of the NBA, both great players," he said. "Both have experience in the league and they both kind of guard different. I think it's just a night-by-night stance of adjusting to the defenders."

The Pelicans are now due to face the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday.

