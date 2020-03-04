NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

The Houston Rockets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app & YouTube.

The two sides met at the beginning of February when James Harden produced 40 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Rockets to a 125-110 win.

Houston saw a six-game winning streak snapped by the New York Knicks on Tuesday in a 125-123 loss, with Russell Westbrook missing a potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer.

Since trading away Clint Capela, the Rockets' 'micro-ball' style of play has paved the way for Westbrook to rack up six 30-point plus games, including tallies of 41 in wins over both the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

The Hornets have suffered 17 defeats and won just eight games in their first 25 games in 2020 and face the Denver Nuggets prior to their meeting with the Rockets.

Devonte' Graham is currently averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game but missed Tuesday's clash with the San Antonio Spurs due to an ankle injury.

