Toronto Raptors spoil Stephen Curry's return for Golden State Warriors as Norman Powell drops career-high to seal playoff spot

Norman Powell was the unlikely star man for the Raptors at the Chase Center as Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 121-113 on the night two-time MVP Stephen Curry returned to action for the hosts following a long injury lay-off.

Toronto sealed a playoff spot with the win as it moved to 44-18 on the season.

Powell dropped a career-high 35 points in minutes as the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals rematch in an arena which possessed an energy seldom seen this season given the excitement over the Splash Brother's return.

Curry was on a 28-minute minutes restriction but finished the game given Golden State kept it competitive throughout and had a chance of winning until the final 15 minutes or so.

Curry scored 23 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes on court, while Damion Lee also scored 23 but missed two key free throws and a three from the rebound before turning the ball over in a pivotal messy stretch in the final minute.

Andrew Wiggins also scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors.

But the Raptors, despite playing without Marc Gasol or Fred VanVleet, took the victory behind Powell's career-high and a fine performance from Kyle Lowry who had a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam scored two key baskets late on his way to 17 points as Briton OG Anunoby added 14 points and Serge Ibaka 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets, 120-105, on Thursday night.

The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecutive games and, perhaps of greater significance, squared the season series with Houston at two games apiece. The Clippers own the superior record within the Western Conference should the teams finish tied in the standings.

Leonard added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 28 minutes while Zubac (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Harrell (19 points, 10 rebounds) punished the smaller Rockets inside. Paul George (13 points) and Marcus Morris Sr (11 points) added to the Clippers onslaught.

Russell Westbrook paired 29 points with 15 rebounds while James Harden scored 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting for Houston, which trailed by as many as 30 points and led only once at 4-2.

The Clippers shot a robust 52.4 per cent in the first half, including 8 of 18 from behind the arc. Leonard (17 points), Zubac (14), Morris (11) and Harrell (10) all scored in double figures prior to the intermission, charging the Rockets with too many options to flank with their switching defense.

The Rockets, meanwhile, went ice cold from deep. Jeff Green sank the three that pulled Houston to within four points at the 1:30 mark of the opening period. Houston closed the half by missing the ensuing 12 three-point attempts and extended that stretch to 20 consecutive misses before Eric Gordon converted from deep with 1:57 left in the third to cut the deficit to 86-61.

The Rockets finished 7 for 42 on threes en route to their second consecutive loss after winning 10 of 12 games.

Jamal Murray's short jumper with six seconds remaining gave the Denver Nuggets a 114-112 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in a dizzying finish.

Murray finished with a team-high 18 points as seven Denver players scored in double figures. Charlotte's Terry Rozier missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer.

From the four-minute mark to the two-minute mark, there were seven lead changes and a tie. Then Denver went ahead again on Nikola Jokic's basket. An offensive goaltending call on the Hornets halted the trend of changing leads.

Jerami Grant scored on a move in the lane for the Nuggets, but did not convert a three-point play. The Hornets were ahead again on two Devonte' Graham free throws with 57.4 seconds left. Denver was on top with two Will Barton free throws on the next possession.

Then it was Charlotte's Cody Zeller's turn at the foul line, making 1 of 2 with 31.6 seconds to play to set up the final sequence.

Barton finished with 16 points, Monte Morris posted 15, Jokic and Gary Harris each had 14 points and Paul Millsap and Grant scored 11 points apiece.

Graham scored 24 points and PJ Washington had 20 for the Hornets. Rozier (19 points), Willy Hernangomez (14 points) and Zeller (10 points) helped give Charlotte a chance.

Graham sparked a second-half surge with nine points in the opening five minutes of the third quarter for the Hornets, who lost for the third straight game in a homestand with one game remaining.

Tobias Harris scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Shake Milton added 20 points as the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers slowed down the red-hot Sacramento Kings with a 125-108 road victory.

The Sixers won without Joel Embiid (shoulder), Josh Richardson (concussion) and Ben Simmons (back). Philadelphia had lost its first two games on a four-game road trip through California and had dropped nine consecutive road games.

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points and Buddy Hield added 22 for the Kings, who saw their three-game overall winning streak come to an end as well as their six-game home winning streak. Sacramento had won six of its previous seven games, all since the All-Star break, as the Kings were starting to close in on a playoff position. Sacramento would have moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Western Conference with a victory.

Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Alec Burks scored 17 points and Raul Neto added 16 for the Sixers, who shot 49 per cent from the field and 45.9 per cent from three-point range.

Harrison Barnes put up 15 points, Kent Bazemore had 14 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Kings, who managed to shoot 53.2 per cent from the field on 17 fewer shot attempts than Philadelphia amassed.

The Sixers will end their California swing against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco while the Kings will play at Portland on Saturday before returning home for four more games.

