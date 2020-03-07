LA Clippers to sign Joakim Noah, according to reports

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to sign experienced center Joakim Noah, according to reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 35-year-old will open on a 10-day contract.

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ LA Clippers Sunday 8th March 7:30pm

Noah was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 with the Chicago Bulls and was named an All-Star in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Noah has spent the year working out between New York and Los Angeles and the Clippers have reportedly been monitoring Noah's physical progress throughout the season. Noah appeared in 42 games for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes, after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks.

He's played only 124 NBA games since the end of the 2014-2015 season in Chicago but will add experience and aggression to the Clippers' big man rotation ahead of the playoffs.

