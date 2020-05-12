Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube from 2pm on May 12

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' NBA debate show, on YouTube from 2pm on Tuesday, May 12.

The NBA regular season remains suspended but don't think that means Ovie, Mo and Jaydee are struggling for things to talk about as Heatcheck returns to Sky Sports.

With the hoops world immersed in The Last Dance documentary, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty will be top of the agenda.

How important was Scottie Pippen to Jordan's success? Would Jordan have led the Bulls to a championship without his backcourt partner? Is Phil Jackson the great NBA coach of all-time? And was Bulls general manager Jerry Krause really the villain he is portrayed as in The Last Dance? Ovie and Mo offer their thoughts.

With their season ruined by injuries to their best players, the Golden State Warriors have endured a miserable campaign, albeit one that will ultimately bring them a chance to rebuild with a top pick in the 2020 Draft. What prospects will the Warriors be targeting with their first-round pick? Could LaMelo Ball be their best option or are James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards more suitable selections?

With a plethora of classic NBA games coming to Sky Sports over the next six weeks, Ovie and Mo discuss their favourite NBA moments from the 1990s.

