Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube from midday on May 19

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' NBA debate show, on YouTube from 2pm on Tuesday, May 19.

A resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season remains uncertain but there are plenty of topics for Ovie, Mo and Jaydee to explore.

With the final episodes of Netflix documentary The Last Dance now available to watch on Netflix, the guys will answer your questions on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Are the all-conquering 1995-96 Bulls the greatest NBA team of all time? Was Jordan too hard on his team-mates? How did Scottie Pippen find himself so relatively underpaid and does the NBA now provide young players with the financial advice they need?

In this episode's Off The Court segment, Mo takes a look at the future of defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and how the 'Greek Freak's' NBA journey so far has mirrored that of his 2019-20 MVP rival LeBron James. Could Antetokounmpo be tempted to follow James' example of leaving the team that drafted him in search of a championship or will he commit to winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Ovie and Mo also discuss the LA Clippers' $400m purchase of The Forum, the former home of the Lakers, and their plans for the construction of a new arena. How significant a move is this by Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer as he bids to bring his team up to the levels of popularity enjoyed by city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers?

