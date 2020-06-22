Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube on June 23

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' NBA debate show, on YouTube on Tuesday afternoon.

The NBA has released further details about the season restart plan in Orlando, including extensive medical and safety protocols, procedures for the use of practice courts, game day schedules and hotel accommodation. Ovie and Mo will share their thoughts on league's plans and how the players will adapt.

Nikola Jokic appears to have spent the lockdown working out like a demon. Recently pictures posted on social media suggest the Nuggets center has lost a tremendous amount of weight with Denver team president of basketball operations Tim Connelly saying he has never seen Jokic in better shape.

Can the streamlined Serbian star lead Denver to playoff glory in a tough Western Conference headed by Los Angeles heavyweights the Lakers and Clippers?

1:47 Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis discuss their growing chemistry on and off the court for the Dallas Mavericks

Another team with a distinct European influence comes under the Heatcheck microscope in Off The Court. With two young superstars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, leading the charge, the Dallas Mavericks are building for an extremely bright future. Ovie and Mo consider the next steps the team can make to leap into true title contention and how long their window can last.

Image: An emotional Kevin Garnett celebrates during the 2008 Finals

In Posted Up, the guys continue to build their all-time starting fives. This week, they make their picks for the power forward spot, with Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Karl Malone and Charles Barkley in the conversation.

