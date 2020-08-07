NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Clippers @ Blazers free via live stream

The LA Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 6pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

With their roster back at full strength after the respective returns of Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins from long-term injuries, the Trail Blazers have notched three wins from their four games in the bubble so far and closed the gap to the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to just half a game.

If that remains the case by the end of their eight seeding games and they remained in ninth place in the Western Conference, that would trigger a play-in series with the Grizzlies. However, with Memphis mired in a four-game losing streak, overtaking the Grizzlies for eighth place is very much in play for Damian Lillard and co.

The one caveat for Portland? Their schedule is about to get a lot harder. However, they played and defeated the third-seeded Denver Nuggets on Thursday night with Damian Lillard racking up 45 points.

0:30 Watch the LA Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers via a free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday at 6pm

The Clippers' experience inside the bubble has been much like their campaign in the earlier part of the regular season. No one doubts the depth and talent of their roster yet the team has rarely been at full strength for a prolonged period of time.

With key contributors Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley being unavailable for stretches, the Clippers have suffered two defeats in their four seeding games so far, enabling their city rivals the Lakers to clinch the No 1 seed in the West.

However, their two superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have appeared in every game with George, in particular, looking in superb form having finally recovered from the injuries that dogged him all year. 'PG13' has scored 30, 28, 23 and 24 points in his four seeding game appearances so far, making 19-of-33 three-pointers.

Watch the Clippers take on the Trail Blazers via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 6pm