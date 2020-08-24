Donovan Mitchell honoured to match Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson playoff feats

Donovan Mitchell is humbled to be in the same conversation as Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, but insists his latest achievement means nothing right now.

Mitchell joined Jordan and Iverson as just the third player in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games in one playoff series as he dropped 51 in the Utah Jazz's 129-127 win over the Denver Nuggets.

It followed on from his 57 points in the Game 1 defeat, with Mitchell drilling a three-pointer and five free throws in the final minute, as well as providing seven assists, as Utah took a 3-1 lead.

"They [Jordan and Iverson] won, I haven't done anything yet to be honest with you," said Mitchell.

2:02 Highlights of Game 4 of the first round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz

"All we did was win Game 4. 50 is 50 but we're looking to close the series out. I'm honoured to be in that category, don't get me wrong, and I'm very blessed but we've still got one more game left and that's really what's on my mind.

"We fought hard and we knew they were going to come out and that was a big game for all of us. That's really where my head is at."

Mitchell was captured shouting, 'I want this!', after his final three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

He had engaged in a fierce battle with the Nuggets' Jamal Murray, who recorded an admirable 50 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. It marked the first time in playoff history that two opponents had scored 50 points apiece in a game.

2:31 Check out the top 10 plays from Sunday night featuring Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and more!

Utah have had to fare without Bojan Bogdanovic in the bubble, but came up with another welcome team effort on Sunday as Mitchell was supported by Mike Conley's 26 points, Jordan Clarkson's 24 points and Rudy Gobert's 17 points and 11 rebounds.

"I'm not going to say much right now, we have one more game," added Mitchell. "But without Bojan, it really shows what type of team we have.

"I think for me, I understand I didn't really have a great playoffs last year and for me just putting the work in, that's just all summer work.

0:19 Rudy Gobert flies in for the alley-oop slam during the Jazz's win over the Nuggets

"Jamal had 50 man, we gotta give him credit but we fought and worked and that's where I'm at. We've got one more game and I want to win, I know we want to win. I speak for my team-mates when I say we want this.

"They're going to be even more hungry for next game, we've got to stay locked in and do what we do. We showed a hell of an effort but we gave up 127 points, there is stuff we can fix."

