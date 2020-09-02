Milwaukee Bucks looking to bring 'A game' against Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver insists nothing other than the team's best will be enough if they are to overcome the Miami Heat in their semi-finals series.

The Heat stunned the Bucks with a 115-104 victory in Monday's Game 1 after outscoring their opponents 55-41 in the second half.

Miami contained Giannis Antetokounmpo impressively, while Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 28 points followed by 24 from Brook Lopez.

"I think there's a healthy respect of our opponent," said Korver. "We know we have to play better if we want to win the series.

"I didn't feel like we played a bad game. I think we played like a B which is what the coach said after watching the film, but a B's not good enough.

"If you want to win the playoffs you've got to get an A. A lot of that is 50/50 balls, boxing out, rebounding, being a little more active."

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat in Game 1 as he poured in a post-season career-best 40 points, while Goran Dagic had 27 points and Bam Adebayo registered a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

A team effort, meanwhile, limited reigning MVP Antetokounmpo to 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, with the Greek forward shooting six of just 12 field-goal attempts and two of five three-point efforts.

"Whatever we did we're going to have to do it even better," said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"He is a great player and even when you're in the gaps he has a way of bringing that second defender, that third defender in a unique way that you don't face night to night."

Antetokounmpo went just four for 12 from the free-throw line, contrasted by Butler's 12 of 13.

He similarly struggled in the Game 1 defeat to the Orlando Magic in round one, finishing four for nine before recovering in Game 2 with 28 points and 20 rebounds.

His 12 field-goal attempts on Monday marked his fewest since the 10 he took in the Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics back in 2018.

"I think what was great in the film session was we all saw things we can do better, each one of us," Korver added. "It's not just all on Giannis, it's not all on Khris, it's not all on one person.

"He [Antetokounmpo] is certainly somebody who leads by example on that, somebody who doesn't point the finger, somebody who says, 'I have things I can do better', and as a team-mate I just respect that so much and it's why I follow him."

Milwaukee outshot the Heat overall 49.3 per cent to 46.3 per cent having taken nine fewer shots, while Antetokounmpo gave up a game-high six of the Bucks' 19 turnovers and the Heat collected 12 offensive rebounds.

"It's not about just scoring," said Butler. "It's about guarding. It's about making the right play, getting the 50-50 ball. That's all part of winning the game."

A win in Game 1 continued an impressive post-season run for Miami, who dismantled the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in their best-of-seven round-one series.

Despite their advantage, the Heat will be wary of the manner in which the Bucks responded to an opening game 122-110 defeat to the Magic with a 111-96 victory in Game 2 en route to a 4-1 win.

"We can't get too emotional," added coach Spoelstra.

"It's so early in the series, two really good teams. We won Game 1, that's it. That's how we're viewing it. Then we have to gather ourselves and get ready for a really competitive Game 2."

Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable for Game 2 with a strained hamstring.

