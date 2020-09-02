Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Milwaukee Bucks looking to bring 'A game' against Miami Heat

Watch Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks Game 2, live on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday night at 11:30pm

Wednesday 2 September 2020 14:15, UK

The Heat limited Giannis Antetokounmpo to under 20 points in Game 1
Image: The Heat limited Giannis Antetokounmpo to under 20 points in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver insists nothing other than the team's best will be enough if they are to overcome the Miami Heat in their semi-finals series. 

The Heat stunned the Bucks with a 115-104 victory in Monday's Game 1 after outscoring their opponents 55-41 in the second half.

Wednesday's NBA playoff games

  • Gm 2: Heat @ Bucks | 11:30pm | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 7: Thunder @ Rockets | 2am Thursday

Live NBA: Miami @ Milwaukee GM2

Wednesday 2nd September 11:30pm

Miami contained Giannis Antetokounmpo impressively, while Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 28 points followed by 24 from Brook Lopez.

"I think there's a healthy respect of our opponent," said Korver. "We know we have to play better if we want to win the series.

Highlights of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. 2:14
Highlights of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks

"I didn't feel like we played a bad game. I think we played like a B which is what the coach said after watching the film, but a B's not good enough.

"If you want to win the playoffs you've got to get an A. A lot of that is 50/50 balls, boxing out, rebounding, being a little more active."

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat in Game 1 as he poured in a post-season career-best 40 points, while Goran Dagic had 27 points and Bam Adebayo registered a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

A team effort, meanwhile, limited reigning MVP Antetokounmpo to 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, with the Greek forward shooting six of just 12 field-goal attempts and two of five three-point efforts.

"Whatever we did we're going to have to do it even better," said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"He is a great player and even when you're in the gaps he has a way of bringing that second defender, that third defender in a unique way that you don't face night to night."

Jimmy Butler celebrates a basket during Miami&#39;s stunning Game 1 win over the Bucks 5:58
Miami's Jimmy Butler felt their 'attention to detail' was the difference in their Game 1 triumph over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semi-finals

Antetokounmpo went just four for 12 from the free-throw line, contrasted by Butler's 12 of 13.

He similarly struggled in the Game 1 defeat to the Orlando Magic in round one, finishing four for nine before recovering in Game 2 with 28 points and 20 rebounds.

His 12 field-goal attempts on Monday marked his fewest since the 10 he took in the Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics back in 2018.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"I think what was great in the film session was we all saw things we can do better, each one of us," Korver added. "It's not just all on Giannis, it's not all on Khris, it's not all on one person.

"He [Antetokounmpo] is certainly somebody who leads by example on that, somebody who doesn't point the finger, somebody who says, 'I have things I can do better', and as a team-mate I just respect that so much and it's why I follow him."

Jimmy Butler&#39;s impressive dunk saw Miami draw level with Milwaukee in the third quarter of Game 1 of their semi-final series. 0:09
Butler's impressive dunk saw Miami draw level with Milwaukee in the third quarter of Game 1 of their semi-final series

Milwaukee outshot the Heat overall 49.3 per cent to 46.3 per cent having taken nine fewer shots, while Antetokounmpo gave up a game-high six of the Bucks' 19 turnovers and the Heat collected 12 offensive rebounds.

"It's not about just scoring," said Butler. "It's about guarding. It's about making the right play, getting the 50-50 ball. That's all part of winning the game."

A win in Game 1 continued an impressive post-season run for Miami, who dismantled the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in their best-of-seven round-one series.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during Round One, Game Seven of the NBA Playoffs on September 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. 1:06
Check out the top five plays from Tuesday night in the NBA
Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Despite their advantage, the Heat will be wary of the manner in which the Bucks responded to an opening game 122-110 defeat to the Magic with a 111-96 victory in Game 2 en route to a 4-1 win.

"We can't get too emotional," added coach Spoelstra.

"It's so early in the series, two really good teams. We won Game 1, that's it. That's how we're viewing it. Then we have to gather ourselves and get ready for a really competitive Game 2."

Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable for Game 2 with a strained hamstring.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

What could have been...