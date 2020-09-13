Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA: Dallas Wings beat New York Liberty in season finale to stay in playoff contention

Wings will make the playoff if Washington Mystics lose to Atlanta Dream later on Sunday

Monday 14 September 2020 08:08, UK

Arike Ogunbowale rises to score against the New York Liberty
Image: Arike Ogunbowale rises to score against the New York Liberty

WNBA leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale made a game-winning three-point play with 12 seconds remaining as the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Latest WNBA standings

Latest WNBA standings

Who's made the playoffs? Who's still in contention?

Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale drives into the heart of the Liberty&#39;s defense 2:25
Highlights of the WNBA regular-season clash between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty 82-79 on Sunday, keeping the Wings' playoff hopes alive.

The Wings (8-14) need help to secure the No 8 spot in the form of an Atlanta Dream win over the Washington Mystics (8-13) later on Sunday night. Dallas own the tie-breaker against Washington and Atlanta in the event of all three teams ending the season with 8-14 records.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the best NBA and WNBA plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) their last lead with a lay-up with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 lead.

Trending

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA and WNBA conversation in our Facebook group

Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale's game-winner.

Marina Mabrey scored 24 points points for Dallas, who only had seven healthy players due to injuries.

More on this story

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA and WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game