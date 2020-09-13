WNBA: Dallas Wings beat New York Liberty in season finale to stay in playoff contention

WNBA leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale made a game-winning three-point play with 12 seconds remaining as the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty

2:25 Highlights of the WNBA regular-season clash between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty 82-79 on Sunday, keeping the Wings' playoff hopes alive.

The Wings (8-14) need help to secure the No 8 spot in the form of an Atlanta Dream win over the Washington Mystics (8-13) later on Sunday night. Dallas own the tie-breaker against Washington and Atlanta in the event of all three teams ending the season with 8-14 records.

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) their last lead with a lay-up with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 lead.

Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale's game-winner.

Marina Mabrey scored 24 points points for Dallas, who only had seven healthy players due to injuries.

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.