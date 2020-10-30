Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Brooklyn Nets: Mike D'Antoni to reunite with Steve Nash as assistant coach

Mike D'Antoni, who recently left the Houston Rockets after four seasons in charge, will reunite with Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, who played under him with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Friday 30 October 2020 15:45, UK

Mike D&#39;Antoni issues instructions from the Rockets sidelines during the playoffs
Image: Mike D'Antoni saw his Houston Rockets team knocked out in the second round of the NBA playoffs

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni will reunite with Steve Nash as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, according to US reports.

ESPN reported on Friday that D'Antoni is finalising a deal to become a Nets assistant coach under Nash, who won two Most Valuable Player awards while playing point guard for D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.

The Nets hired Nash, 46, in September shortly before D'Antoni stepped down after four seasons as head coach of the Rockets.

Nash played four seasons for D'Antoni in Phoenix (2004-05 to 2007-08), operating a fast-paced offense that led to back-to-back MVP awards, two 60-win campaigns and four playoff berths.

Mike D&#39;Antoni coached Steve Nash on both the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns
Image: D'Antoni coached Steve Nash on both the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns

Nash also played the last two seasons of his Hall of Fame career for D'Antoni with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Trending

D'Antoni, 69, owns a 672-527 (.560) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Lakers (2012-14) and Rockets. He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

According to ESPN, Brooklyn are also adding long-time San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka to Nash's staff, which already includes associate head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Also See:

Led by All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, the Nets are expected to vie for an NBA championship in the upcoming season.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office