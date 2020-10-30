Brooklyn Nets: Mike D'Antoni to reunite with Steve Nash as assistant coach

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni will reunite with Steve Nash as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, according to US reports.

ESPN reported on Friday that D'Antoni is finalising a deal to become a Nets assistant coach under Nash, who won two Most Valuable Player awards while playing point guard for D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.

The Nets hired Nash, 46, in September shortly before D'Antoni stepped down after four seasons as head coach of the Rockets.

Nash played four seasons for D'Antoni in Phoenix (2004-05 to 2007-08), operating a fast-paced offense that led to back-to-back MVP awards, two 60-win campaigns and four playoff berths.

Image: D'Antoni coached Steve Nash on both the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns

Nash also played the last two seasons of his Hall of Fame career for D'Antoni with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

D'Antoni, 69, owns a 672-527 (.560) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Lakers (2012-14) and Rockets. He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.

According to ESPN, Brooklyn are also adding long-time San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka to Nash's staff, which already includes associate head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Led by All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, the Nets are expected to vie for an NBA championship in the upcoming season.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.