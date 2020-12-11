Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and James Wiseman unlikely to play in preseason

Draymond Green and 19-year-old rookie James Wiseman have yet to practise for the Warriors in their training camp; Warriors announced two of their players tested positive for coronavirus last week although organisation did not name them

Friday 11 December 2020 07:43, UK

Draymond Green shoots a free throw during a game against the Phoenix Suns on February 12
Image: Draymond Green and rookie James Wiseman have yet to practice for the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and No 2 overall NBA draft pick James Wiseman are both unlikely to play in the team's three preseason games.

Green and 19-year-old rookie Wiseman have yet to practice for the Warriors in their training camp.

The Warriors announced two of their players tested positive for coronavirus last week, and the organization never publicly stated the names of the two players, but the San Francisco Chronicle identified them as Green and Wiseman.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed neither player will feature on Saturday against the visiting Denver Nuggets, while they will both likely sit out following exhibition matches.

"We've got to be very careful and smart given the layoff that we're all coming off of and then the short amount of time as it is for training camp," Kerr said.

Trending

"There's no way I'd throw either guy into an NBA game right away. They got to build into that."

The Warriors open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on December 22.

Also See:

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office