Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers forward to miss season opener against Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Love has been ruled out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Love strained his right calf during a pre-season game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.
The power forward has missed 69 games over the two previous seasons due to injury and maintenance.
"(Love) is progressing and he's doing treatment around the clock and he's getting better," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.
"But we'll be monitoring and we'll protect him as much as we possibly can.
"I know he wants to play. We just need to make sure he's healthy first."
Love, 32, has averaged 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game over his 12-year NBA career.
A five-time All-Star, Love is about to begin his seventh season in Cleveland, where he helped LeBron James and Kyrie Irving win the 2016 NBA championship.
Love likely will be replaced in the starting line-up by Larry Nance Jr., who averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 56 games (10 starts) last season.