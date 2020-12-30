Listen to the latest episode of the Heatcheck podcast on Spotify

Jaydee Dyer is joined by Ovie Soko, BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey to discuss the situation in LA, James Harden’s hot start and who the best point guard in the league is PLUS the guys make their early awards predictions.

We are just over a week into the new season so the talking points are already flooding in and top of the topic list for the team is the Clippers, who started with a fine win over the Lakers, but followed up with a heavy Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks....so what should we expect?

And what effect does the absence of Kawhi Leonard have on the team?

It wouldn't be the NBA without Harden, so we round off Hot of Not with whether or not 'The Beard' should stay in Houston.

In Off the Court, it's time for predictions and inevitably there are one or 'interesting' conversations along the way as opinions differ. Plus there is the pick of the viewers predictions as well before we get stuck into the primetime action and discuss the guys' teams in the NBA Fantasy game.

Saturday's live Sky Sports games will see Sacramento Kings take on Houston Rockets and on Sunday the Boston Celtics faces the Detroit Pistons.

