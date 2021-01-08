Watch Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers free with the Heatcheck team

Jaydee Dyer will be joined by Bulls legend BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to provide alternative commentary, analysis and answer questions from viewers as the Bulls take on the Los Angeles Clippers this Sunday.

Join the Heatcheck team as we get a look at Billy Donovan's young Bulls outfit amid their effort to assert themselves as dark horses for a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago's LA road-trip begins on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, entering the matchup with a 4-5 record on the back of their 128-124 defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers are due to meet the Golden State Warriors for the second time in three days as they look to build on Wednesday night's 108-101 victory.

3:26 This Sunday you can join the Heatcheck team on a watchalong during the Bulls @ Clippers game this Sunday on Sky Sports YouTube.

Paul George has been a standout figure for the Clippers early on amid familiar questions surrounding the team's lack of chemistry, averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Kawhi Leonard, who has missed two games so far, is meanwhile averaging 23 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per outing.

Zack LaVine leads the Bulls with a team-high 24.7 points to go alongside 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while young Coby White has looked to step up his effort to cement the starting point guard role by averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Sunday will also provide another insight into the development of No 4 overall pick Patrick Williams, who enters Friday's contest against the Lakers averaging 10 points, 3.1 rebounds and one assist per game in his rookie campaign.

Watch Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers with the Heatcheck team live on Sky Sports and on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 9pm Saturday - Don't forget to send us your questions by using #NBAWatchalong on Twitter!

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here