Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA: Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder make history as two females officiate game for first time

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder helped to create another milestone in the NBA in Orlando on Monday night, as the Magic hosted the Charlotte Hornets. The duo joined Sean Wright to oversee the match, which was won by the home side.

Tuesday 26 January 2021 12:04, UK

AP - Referees from left, Sean Wright, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder have a discussion during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets, 0:45
Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made NBA history on Monday night

History was made on Monday night, as Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder helped to form the NBA's first refereeing crew which featured two females.

The duo were officiating in the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Orlando Magic, in which the home side ran out 117-108 winners.

AP - Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) gets off a shot in front of Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington during the first half 1:17
Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets up against the Orlando Magic

With female officials becoming more common in the league, this was the first time there were multiple women presiding over the one game.

"This is a big deal," Schroeder said, as quoted by NBA.com. "It's like my feminist dreams come true, that like my personal values are colliding with my professional values and it's awesome."

"It's so cool," added Sago. "All of us, we're so happy and excited to work together. We just have a good group of females, we're all close, we have great relationships and we share these moments.

Trending

"I'm just proud to be part of an organisation that promotes people to do the job based on our abilities, not on our gender, race, ethnicity, those types of things."

The NBA has used 76 officials so far this season, seven of whom are female.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports