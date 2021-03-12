NBA Sundays: Watch Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors free on Sky Sports YouTube

The Utah Jazz are flying high at the top of the Western Conference whilst the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle despite the performances of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry clearly enjoyed himself during last week's All-Star Game. Not only did he win the 3-Point Contest, he also helped Team LeBron rout Team Durant 170-150, shooting some completely ridiculous deep threes along the way.
Now it's back to reality as the Warriors fight to make the post-season. At the time of writing, they sit at 19-19, good enough for 10th in the West.
That means they will just about creep into this year's play-in tournament, where positions 7-10 fight it out to make the playoffs as either the seventh or eight seeds.
They face a monumental task on Sunday in the shape of the league leaders, the Utah Jazz. With a record of 27-9, the Jazz have made mincemeat of most opposition so far this season and have one of the best rotations in the league.
Trending
- Wilder to leave Sheffield United
- North London derby lowdown: Dilemmas, priorities, predictions
- Mercedes hit problems, Ricciardo ahead to start F1 2021
- Relegation battle examined: Who will survive?
- PL predictions: Back Arsenal to see red in NLD
- Whyte: Lennox is still Britain's best ever
- Ole frustrated by Milan leveller and Martial injury
- Avram Glazer puts £70m shares in Man Utd up for sale
- Jose: Kane is developing like Benzema
- Tuchel 'worried' over Abraham ankle setback
In their young point guard Donovan Mitchell, they also have a star capable of going toe-to-toe with Curry, whilst Rudy Gobert will expect to dominate the paint at both ends against an undersized Warriors roster.
Utah are heavy favourites, but anything could happen if Steph gets hot from beyond the arc and Draymond Green starts dropping dimes - he had a 19 assist performance against Charlotte towards the end of February.
Don't miss it, live and for free on Sky Sports' YouTube channel from 8pm on Sunday.