NBA Sundays: Watch Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors free on Sky Sports YouTube

The Utah Jazz are flying high at the top of the Western Conference whilst the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle despite the performances of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry clearly enjoyed himself during last week's All-Star Game. Not only did he win the 3-Point Contest, he also helped Team LeBron rout Team Durant 170-150, shooting some completely ridiculous deep threes along the way.

1:55 Steph Curry poured in the three-pointers, finishing with 28 points as Team LeBron defeated Team Durant

Now it's back to reality as the Warriors fight to make the post-season. At the time of writing, they sit at 19-19, good enough for 10th in the West.

That means they will just about creep into this year's play-in tournament, where positions 7-10 fight it out to make the playoffs as either the seventh or eight seeds.

Image: The format for the new play-in tournament beginning Tuesday, May 18 and concluding Friday, May 21. Source: NBA

They face a monumental task on Sunday in the shape of the league leaders, the Utah Jazz. With a record of 27-9, the Jazz have made mincemeat of most opposition so far this season and have one of the best rotations in the league.

In their young point guard Donovan Mitchell, they also have a star capable of going toe-to-toe with Curry, whilst Rudy Gobert will expect to dominate the paint at both ends against an undersized Warriors roster.

0:16 Rudy Gobert slams this dunk down with authority right in the grill of Giannis Antetokounmpo!

Utah are heavy favourites, but anything could happen if Steph gets hot from beyond the arc and Draymond Green starts dropping dimes - he had a 19 assist performance against Charlotte towards the end of February.

