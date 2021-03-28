Watch Phoenix Suns @ Charlotte Hornets FREE LIVE!

Sky Sports coverage of the NBA continues with play-off hopefuls going head-to-head in Carolina when the Charlotte Hornets host the Phoenix Suns.

Charlotte may be without talented rookie LaMelo Ball, but they powered their way up the Eastern Conference standings with seven wins from their last 10 games - including each of their last three games.

At home their form is even stronger as they've won their last five stretching back to February 14 when San Antonio were the last visitors to win at the Spectrum Centre.

However, something will have to give on Sunday night as the Phoenix Suns arrive in impressive form themselves - and have the added incentive of revenge having seen Charlotte leave Phoenix with the victory when the teams met last month.

The Suns have also won seven of their last 10, while their form on the road is ever more impressive - winning eight of their last 10 - it all adds up to a 30-14 season record that sees them second only to the league-leading Utah Jazz (34-11) in the Western Conference.

Abel Nader missed his third consecutive game with a sore right knee but otherwise the Suns look to be at full strength. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are the biggest threats to Charlotte's hopes of equalling their season's best run of six successive home wins.

Charlotte's PJ Washington left the game against the Miami Heat in the second half with a leg contusion and it remains to be seen if he makes it. The hosts will turn to Malik Monk in the absence of Ball while Terry Rozier will look to continue his impressive season.

