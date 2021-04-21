Heatcheck podcast - Ben Simmons calls out DPOY rival Rudy Gobert after statement performance

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

First up on this week's Heatcheck is a short tribute to LaMarcus Aldridge after his sudden retirement last week, with the 15-year veteran calling it a day due to an irregular heartbeat he experienced in his final game.

Then Jaydee, Mo and BJ discuss the potential implications of the Derek Chauvin trial upon the league, with the former Minneapolis police officer being found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd last year late on Tuesday night.

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There's much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Many NBA players took to social media to react to the news, with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves stating that while justice had been served, there is plenty more work to be done in the US, a sentiment shared by Dwyane Wade during Inside the NBA on TNT.

"Today showed to me the power of community... The work is not done."@DwyaneWade reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

In Hot or Not the takes come thick and fast. To begin, BJ and Mo discuss the idea that the MVP race shows a shift in power in the league, with European players such as MVP-favourite Nikola Jokic, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic dominating night-in and night-out.

🌍 With Jokic, Embiid, Doncic and Antetokounmpo all in the mix, this year's MVP race demonstrates the rise of global talent.



But for @TheHoopGenius, the real shift in power is all about positioning 💪 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) April 21, 2021

Then the two experts go head-to-head, debating whether Ben Simmons or Rudy Gobert is more deserving of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Simmons poured fuel on the fire this week by publicly citing his 42-point performance against the Jazz in Utah.

Although this ultimately came during a loss for the Sixers (without Embiid) against Gobert's team, Mo believes Simmons is right to talk his talk and has a legitimate case for DPOY. However, BJ disagrees, believing that Gobert's defensive impact is overlooked - citing the simple fact that his elite rim protection has to be schemed against in the play-offs.

5:23 Mo Mooncey feels Ben Simmons' versatility makes him a better defender whereas BJ Armstrong feels you're forced to have a game plan when you face Rudy Gobert

Finally in the segment is a viewer's hot take: that trading for two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic has made the Chicago Bulls worse. BJ understands the reaction, the Bulls are 5-9 since acquiring the Serbian big man after all. Even so, he points out that Chicago didn't obtain Vucevic for short-term impact - he's firmly part of a bigger picture moving forward for the Bulls, the problem is that they need to improve the point guard position.

5:13 BJ Armstrong feels Nikola Vucevic's trade to the Bulls was a move for the future and believes a great point guard could make all the difference

Meanwhile, Mo dismisses the take entirely, explaining that Zach LaVine has missed playing time and that in-season trades are the most difficult. Vucevic hasn't had a pre-season training camp to get up to speed with the unique rhythms and sets of the Bulls offense so more patience is required. At the end of the day, who wouldn't take 'Vucci Mane' over Wendell Carter Jr.?

In Off the Court, Yani Ourabah takes a look at the New Orleans Pelicans ongoing struggles, despite the continued excellence of Zion Williamson while orchestrating Stan Van Gundy's offense.

3:08 Yani Ourabah looks at the New Orleans' struggles this season and what tweaks can be made to give them a chance to make a push for a postseason

Ending with Primetime Preview, Jaydee looks ahead to two huge games live on Sky Sports. On Saturday it's the current top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers, visiting the third seed Milwaukee Bucks. We'll get to see Ben Simmons defensive chops on full display in that one, as the Australian will likely spend much of the encounter guarding the force of nature that is Giannis.

On Sunday it's the Phoenix Suns against the Brooklyn Nets, which is also available to watch for free on Sky Sports' YouTube channel. The Nets will be hoping Kevin Durant is back from a thigh contusion he sustained against Miami during last Sunday's marquee encounter, particularly considering the latest news on James Harden's injury setback.

2:51 Mo Mooncey believes this Sunday's game on Sky Sports YouTube between the Suns and the Nets could be a preview for the NBA Finals

As for the Suns, Mo believes that Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton could take the franchise to the NBA finals - possibly against the Nets themselves - if the Lakers aren't fully healthy come the post-season. And perhaps fittingly, on the very final take of the show, BJ wholeheartedly agrees with his Heatcheck counterpart. A note of harmony to end on before things get heated once again next week.