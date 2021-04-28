Heatcheck podcast - Is Kevin Durant better than LeBron James?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

Where else to begin but with the one and only Steph Curry, who broke the NBA record for three-pointers made in month during Golden State Warriors' 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

3:12 The HeatCheck team hailed Golden State's Steph Curry, who broke the NBA record for the most three-pointers made in a month.

Hot or Not gets feisty as the team tackle the impossible question: Who is the best player on the planet right now?

Mo is always taking LeBron James, Ovie makes a case for Kevin Durant while BJ, a man who knows a thing or two about greatness having played alongside both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo is actually the top dog in the league at this moment in time.

4:19 An animated discussion ensues as to whether Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James as the best player in the world.

Elsewhere, the debate turns to the trajectory of the New York Knicks, with an apology from Mo to the entirety of the Knicks fanbase (much to the surprise of Ovie). In turn, the Portland Trail Blazers recent downturn in form is also put under the microscope, as the prospect of missing the play-offs for the Play-In Tournament becomes a dangerous possibility.

In Off the Court, Yani Ourabah weighs up the current state of the Minnesota Timberwolves, one of the worst teams in the league this season. But with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, not to mention Malik Beasley, certainly not a franchise without hope. As they say, things can only get better.

2:12 Yani Ourabah analyses whether Karl-Anthony Towns can lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to success in the future.

To end, Mo looks ahead to this Sunday's match-up between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, live on Sky Sports and free to watch on YouTube, believing it to be crucial in deciding which of the Eastern Conference's big hitters will reach the Finals this year.