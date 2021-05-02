WATCH FREE LIVE NBA: Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks on Sky Sports

Watch live coverage as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets hoping to get a win that would edge them closer to joining their visitors in the play-offs.

The Nets are one of four teams to have already secured their spot in the post-season, but after defeat to Portland last time out will be keen to return to winning ways as they battle to hold onto the top seed.

Philadelphia are just half a game behind Brooklyn and travel to San Antonio later on Sunday knowing they could be into first place if the Nets slip up.

Standing in the Nets way are Milwaukee who will host their Eastern Conference rivals for the first time in three days, and the Bucks are just three-and-a-half games behind the top seeds themselves so Sunday's action could prove to be pivotal.

