Heatcheck podcast - LeBron vs Steph in play-in would be box office! Will Nets stop Giannis?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.
The guys begin by reflecting on another major landmark for Carmelo Anthony, who recently broke into the top 10 scorers in NBA history, before touching on the incredible form of Washington's Russell Westbrook as he continues to average a triple-double.
Hot or Not sees a potential LeBron James vs Steph Curry play-in contest move into the spotlight, while our trusty quartet examine whether or not the Atlanta Hawks can follow in the footsteps of the Miami Heat. This week's viewer's take then forwards the suggestion the Brooklyn Nets will be unable to thwart Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seven-game series.
This week's Off The Court: OG Series pays tribute to former NBA champion and 12-time All-Star Oscar Robertson - the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double through a season.
Our Primetime Preview looks ahead to a fascinating match-up between the flying New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports YouTube from 8:30pm this Sunday.
The conversation also spills into the aftershow, the team discussing whether the Boston Celtics can beat the Knicks in the playoffs.