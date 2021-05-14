WATCH FREE LIVE NBA: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Golden State's plan got a lot simpler after Memphis' come-from-behind win over the Kings on Thursday night.

Their season finale against the Grizzlies team currently tied with them will decide the head-to-head tie-breaker - and therefore eighth place. Whoever wins finishes eighth and the loser slides to ninth.

While both teams have secured their spots in the new Play-In Tournament, finishing eighth makes all the difference - even if it means a potential Game 1 match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Image: The format for the new play-in tournament beginning Tuesday, May 18 and concluding Friday, May 21. Source: NBA

It would give either the Warriors or Grizzlies two opportunities to make the playoffs, while the ninth-placed team would have to win two games in a row to do the same.

Before their crucial finale Golden State must first face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night but they do so coming off the back of four straight wins, thanks in large part to the sparkling form of Steph Curry, who has averaged 35 points per game over that stretch and remains the leading scorer in the NBA.

2:08 Steph Curry stars for the Golden State Warriors with 36 points in their victory over the Utah Jazz in Week 21 of the NBA

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies play the Sacramento Kings in a 'back-to-back' after knocking them out of playoff contention on Thursday night thanks to a furious late comeback.

Kyle Anderson ignited a 12-0 finish with a pair of hoops, including a three-pointer, and Jonas Valanciunas converted a three-point play to give Memphis the lead for good with 1:23 remaining, the game ultimately finishing 116-110.

1:19 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' clash with the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 21 of the NBA

The Grizzlies will host the Kings at the FedEx Forum once more on the back of a four-game winning streak of their own, before gearing up for Curry and co on Sunday as the curtain comes down on the regular season.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack here