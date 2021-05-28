NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs Knicks and Blazers vs Nuggets prove stylistic clashes make for best match-ups

If everyone played the same, it would be boring.

The reason talent doesn't always prevail, and the reason we haven't seen LeBron James win every championship in the past 10 years, is because teams can strategically plan to take them down. And that's what makes playoff basketball entertaining: match-ups.

Two series that have big differences this year will continue this weekend: they are the Atlanta Hawks taking on the New York Knicks, and the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Denver Nuggets.

Hawks vs Knicks

You can usually tell what style a basketball team plays by the type of star they have.

Trae Young has always liked the ball through his hands so he can pull up from three off the dribble, drive for a flashy layup or floater, or to nail the assist. But this season the third-year guard has figured out how to blend that into a team-friendly system since the Atlanta Hawks made Nate McMillan interim head coach in March.

1:54 Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second game-winner, as Atlanta took Game 1 against New York in the Western Conference playoffs

He has previously been criticised for putting up empty stats, but this season he is getting numbers - averaging 27 in wins - while passing the ball ahead early, allowing team-mates like Bogdan Bogdanovic to bring the ball up, not forcing passes to a rolling screener for a highlight alley-oop and looking to the wings more. He is generally picking his spots to average a career-high field goal percentage in 2020-21.

The Hawks also have a supporting cast that doesn't get the recognition it deserves, possibly because they have struggled with health for most of the year. Bogdanovic offers great spacing, John Collins has expanded his game from just being a high flying dunk machine, Danilo Gallinari is a do-everything forward, the addition of Lou Williams mid-season provides the team with a go-to scorer when Young is on the bench, Kevin Huerter is still growing into his game, DeAndre Hunter is a go-to defender, and Clint Capela is a rebounding and defensive presence.

It's a well-rounded team, and if you only watch what Young does on the floor, you'll miss out on a lot from an underrated group that could have been a top-four seed had they not struggled at the start of the season.

The reason so many people picked the New York Knicks to win this series was the defensively-minded approach of head coach Tom Thibodeau, and the perception that he can probably scheme to slow down the threat of Young.

It will be on the others to pick up their performance if the Hawks hope to win this series, but Atlanta is playing some defense of its own.

The offensive dangerman for the Knicks is Julius Randle. He is a versatile offensive force who has a marginal preference for shooting from mid-range, but shoots a great percentage close to the rim and averages above 41 per cent from distance. He is also versatile in the pick and roll, and can screen or dribble well and is tall enough to see over the offense.

To combat this in Game 2, the Hawks played Capela in a drop coverage against Randle when he was a ball handler in pick and rolls, but whoever was guarding the Knicks big man would pressure him hard on the perimeter, forcing him to take a step in and take a long two - the less analytically friendly shot.

The gameplan has worked. The Hawks won Game 1, and Randle has averaged just 15 points in this series after a career-best 24 points per game in the regular season.

1:23 Derrick Rose's agent BJ Armstrong says Rose and Tom Thibodeau understand each other on a different level and says the trade was a good move for everyone involved

The thing they haven't done well with, however, is shutting down Derrick Rose. The veteran point guard has forced Elfrid Payton out of the rotation and is averaging 21 points in the series. His shifty play and a familiarity with Thibodeau's system, going back to their days together in Chicago, is useful, but the former MVP is making tough shots as much as he is making the right plays.

Much like Rose, Alec Burks was nearly out of the league after suffering myriad injuries. In 2014, he was a promising young guard with the Utah Jazz, but struggled to get onto the court in the past five years, and yet he has caught the Hawks by surprise to be the second leading scorer for the Knicks in this series.

For the Hawks, they have done their job at splitting the first two games, and if they can keep Randle from doing much danger, that might be the key to them winning. He will need to be aggressive, and he's been most successful when attacking the basket - highlighted by Steve Jones Jr below - but many drives have been weak and aimless so far.

Randle comes off the high screen and Capela is ready to switch but he's in a drop. Gives Randle room to get downhill and attack before they meet at the rim. Aggressive drive and finish. pic.twitter.com/Puy4HgRkX4 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Knicks will have to do a much better job at slowing down Young. He's excited to get back to Atlanta after showing what he can do on the biggest stage in NBA basketball at Madison Square Garden, but you can expect Thibodeau to have a fresh plan for the All-Star.

Blazers vs Nuggets

Without Jamal Murray due to injury, the Denver Nuggets were always going to struggle, but they still had hopes of a deep run with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. After trading away their best defensive guard earlier in the season - Gary Harris - and with Will Barton in and out of the line-up in recent weeks, a first-round match-up against the All-Star guards of Portland Trail Blazers was the worst outcome possible for the Nuggets.

Damian Lillard has been a buzzsaw without much of a defensive backcourt to stop him - neither Facu Compazzo nor Austin Rivers are known for their lockdown abilities - and Lillard put up 34 and 42 points, respectively, in his first two games of this series. This is what Dame Time is all about: he can turn up the focus when it matters most.

The only ray of hope for slowing him down came in that second game. Aaron Gordon was assigned to cover Lillard in the second half, after which point the Blazer guard scored just 10 points.

0:18 Damian Lillard hits a three-point shot from just inside half-court in Game 2

The Nuggets have options defensively. If they let Lillard score and the rest of Denver's roster stays tight to his team-mates, it limits the support he can get in the scoring column.

In Game 1, Lillard managed 34 points and got 13 assists to get others involved. The home crowd booed former Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony, which just riled him up and he was the beneficiary of some of those assists while adding 18 points at a critical juncture in the game to help tip the scales in Portland's direction.

On Thursday, Anthony scored well but finished with a quieter 17 points, and while Campazzo and Rivers had stretches guarding Lillard in the first half, Denver put the bigger Gordon on him again in the third quarter. Portland was prepared and started running pick and rolls at the halfway circle to give Lillard space to pull up from the logo or get downhill, attacking the rim with speed to beat the deep drop coverage from Jokic.

It worked for Portland at times, but once again it forced Lillard into a do-everything offensive option. He scored a difficult 37 and didn't get the rest of the team involved in the same way - he finished with just five assists.

On offense, the Nuggets run most of their plays through Jokic, but it is a committee-led system, with Campazzo running point much of the game, Michael Porter Jr picking up the offensive load, and Rivers able to bring the ball up the court and create his own shot.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has shortened the rotation compared to the regular season, and even compared to the loss in Game 1. JaMychal Green, Monte Morris, Paul Milsap and Markus Howard all played 14-22 minutes each to start the series, but down the stretch of a close Game 3, only Morris and Green played more than 11 minutes.

0:19 Damian Lillard threw it down with force in Game 3 against the Nuggets

Rivers played nearly 37 minutes on Thursday, and the extra run allowed him to get in and stay in rhythm, which is a bonus for someone who can be a streaky scorer throughout his career. He scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shots, including 5-of-10 from three-point territory.

With all Denver's key players getting plenty of run, they have looked more dominant. But if Portland can keep it close for the rest of the series like they did in Game 3, it's tough to bet against Dame Time, especially if the Nuggets have tired legs.

So far, the Nuggets are winning the difference in play, but adjustments will be key, and styles can change. You can consider this series still very much in the air.