Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks set for pivotal Game 5

Between them, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers boast two of the star performers in the 2021 postseason so far: Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard. And that's without even mentioning Paul George ahead of Wednesday night's star-studded encounter.

However, it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for any of those players through all of the four games in this hotly contested series so far.

After a sluggish start - Game 1 for Kawhi Leonard, Games 1 and 2 for Paul George - and following last season's playoff woes the Clippers finally got their big two rolling in Dallas.

Leonard averaged 32.5 points in the wins, shooting 24-for-32, while George chipped in with 24.5 points per game, finding the range on his 3-pointer (5-for-12) after going just 3-for-15 in the two home games.

In response, Luka Doncic did everything he could to give the Mavericks a shot in Game 3, pouring in 44 points alongside 9 rebounds and 9 assists - a completely preposterous statline. This followed a 39/7/7 performance in Game 2 and a 30-point triple-double in Game 1 - both comfortable wins for Dallas.

However, the Slovenian point forward struggled through neck pain in Game 4 and managed just 19 points on 9-for-24 shooting.

"He's in pain," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss. "It appeared to me that he couldn't turn left. He couldn't look to his left."

The two days off came at a good time for the Mavericks, who hope to see a fully healthy Doncic in Game 5. They will need him to be too, now that Leonard and George are rounding into form.

Remarkably, the visiting teams have taken every game so far in the series, meaning that Dallas head to California with hopes of winning their third straight game in Los Angeles.

It was the first time since 2011 that the Mavericks took a 2-0 lead in a playoff series, and just the second time they had gone up 2-0 on the road.

That only previous 2-0 start on the road also occurred in LA, when the Mavericks stunned the Lakers to begin their Western semifinal series in 2011. But on that occasion, Dallas then took care of business at home, completing a four-game sweep.

Meanwhile, the Clippers go after a third consecutive victory overall after two on the bounce in Texas. The only other time in their West Coast history that the Clippers had fallen behind 2-0 in a playoff series, they went on to get swept by San Antonio in 2012.

Neither team is claiming an advantage at this point.

"It's just 2-2. We are right where we're supposed to be," Clippers veteran Nicolas Batum observed.

"So now, (we've) got to go home and take care of the home court and take care of this game or we can put ourselves in a bad situation if we don't do the job."

As for wild cards in the series, look no further than the Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr.

Hardaway burned the Clippers for 24.5 points per game on 17-for-27 shooting in Games 1-2, before floundering to a total of 16 points on 5-for-22 at home.

Meanwhile, Morris totalled just 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting in the Clippers' two opening losses, but then chipped in with 12.0 points per game on 9-for-14 in Dallas.

Home court doesn't appear to count for much in this series. Expect a wild ride on Wednesday night.

