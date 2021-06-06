Hawks @ 76ers: Joel Embiid question mark looms large over series opener in Philadelphia

Joel Embiid's injury status is listed as questionable ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' series opener against the Atlanta Hawks – and it could have a dramatic effect on the way his team plays.

Embiid's status remained unknown on Saturday because of a cartilage tear in his right knee. The Sixers listed their star center as questionable for Sunday's clash which you can watch live on Sky Sports Action on Sunday at 6pm.

The top-seeded Sixers could get past Trae Young and the Hawks even without a healthy Embiid. But the Sixers' serious push for their first championship since 1983 starts and ends with the health of their MVP candidate.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 over Washington. Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday - he winced and put his hand on his lower right back - and missed the series clincher two days later. He has been treated with physical therapy.

0:18 Joel Embiid was all over the Washington fans after this huge dunk during 76ers' Game 3 win

The Sixers may make the Hawks wait until the last moment to reveal Embiid's status, but Dwight Howard let slip his belief that the injured big man can play in Game 1.

"He should be ready to go," Howard said.

But pressed for the scoop that Embiid actually will play, back-up center Howard suddenly backtracked on his breaking news update.

"Oh, nooooooo, you didn't hear me say that one," Howard said. "I expect him to be great when he plays. That's all."

The Hawks though, are avoiding distractions ahead of the series opener, but appreciate how important the MVP contender is to his team.

"He's a big piece of his team," Young said. "If he's not able to go, they're a different type of team. We're definitely preparing like he's going to be ready."

Coach Doc Rivers, who definitively said Embiid was injured in Game 4, had no new update on Saturday.

Sources: 76ers‘ Joel Embiid (small meniscus tear) is listed questionable for Game 1 of East semifinals vs. Atlanta on Sunday. Embiid will go through treatment and workout to determine final playing status. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2021

Embiid could slap on a knee brace and push through the injury, and there are signs he might try to play this series. He did not participate in live drills during practice this week but did shoot. He made a surprise appearance during Game 5 warm-ups and shot jumpers around the perimeter, fadeaways, even some free throws - all without any sort of noticeable knee brace under his white leggings - to the delight of the crowd.

With Embiid, the Sixers are legitimate contenders to win it all. Without him, the Sixers need every ounce of effort from Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry to push past the fifth-seeded Hawks. The Sixers started Matisse Thybulle and moved Simmons to center against the Wizards.

"I think we've got the pieces in place to do it," Simmons said. "We've been in this situation before during the season. We didn't have a full team the whole time. We know what we have to do and it starts on defense."

76ers style will change

4:10 The Inside the NBA team look at what impact Joel Embiid's injury will have on the Hawks-76ers series

Whether he plays or not will have a huge bearing on the 76ers style offensively and the Inside the NBA crew passionately debated the point of how his absence could affect the series.

Kenny Smith said: "Obviously they're not a better team but I wouldn't say it's a perfect opportunity because they do play a different way without Embiid. They, not this year, but last year, had success at times when he was out.

"(The) game plan changes and the style of play. Philly plays a lot faster when he's not in the game and that actually is not good, I don't think, for the Atlanta Hawks.

"They have guys like Tobias Harris, who get more shot opportunities in a faster environment. So it doesn't just make it easier. So if you go in with the mentality that Joel's not there, and it's going to be easier… it's a totally different game. So it's depending on your mental approach (whether it's going to be easier), because it's going to be difficult either way."

Shaquille O'Neal is heavily backing the Hawks should Embiid not manage to be fit enough to feature. He reckons the Hawks can take the series in just five games if he doesn't play.

Shaq said: "Joel Embiid is the bulk of their scoring, so now (if he doesn't play) you've only got to focus on Ben Simmons. Don't let him dominate and don't let Tobias Harris get off.

"What I like about the Hawks is they enjoy being the underdog. They're definitely gonna be ready."

Charles Barkley, whose number 34 jersey hangs in the rafters in Philadelphia, fancies his former team to take the series but thinks, regardless of Embiid's injury status, it will go all the way.

Chuck said: "They play differently (without Embiid), they play faster. So I think if Joel is not there, it's got to be a high-scoring game that could go either way.

"The Sixers are going to have their hands full because this Hawks team, they've got a lot of weapons. Even with Joel, this is going to be a tough series because Clint Capela, he is probably the best running big man, and Joel on one leg, (that's) got to be a tough match-up.

"So this is going to be a terrific series. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm going to say my Sixers in seven, with or without Embiid."

Young's town

0:19 Trae Young scored the epic game-winner with less than one second to go as Atlanta came out on top in New York in Game 1

Young was a New York tabloid sensation as the confident point guard tormented the Knicks, and he expects to rile up a Philly crowd that had 15,000-plus fans for Game 5 and always loves giving the latest villain a hard time.

"I'm motivated regardless of what anybody says about me in the game," Young said. "Obviously, a crowd gets guys going. But I'm already motivated a lot. It doesn't really boost me. But it kind of does a little bit, I guess."

The Hawks, in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, reached the second round by beating the Knicks in five games. Just 14-20 when they fired Lloyd Pierce on March 1, the Hawks are 32-12 since. They had the best record in the East after Nate McMillan took over, and Young said he isn't satisfied with just one series victory.

He averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the first round. He closed it out with 36 points and nine assists, bowing to the New York crowd that had jeered him in every game after hitting a three-pointer with under a minute to play.

"I really saw the Trae that I've seen all season long," McMillan said. "He played with a lot of confidence, showed some growth in running the team. The guy that we saw in the playoffs was the guy I've been seeing all season long. He played with a great deal of confidence. He did a good job establishing our tempo for us. A really good job of managing the game in those four games we won."

Young is averaging 27.1 points against the Sixers in nine career games. Simmons, an NBA defensive player of the year candidate, likely will get the assignment of shutting down Young.

Season series

The Sixers went 2-1 against Atlanta this season, with both wins in April. The home team won every game, and the Sixers face the Hawks in the playoffs for the first time since 1982.

The Sixers won their games this season by 44 points and 22 points. Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all three games with a knee injury.

"Hard to take a lot from those games," McMillan said.

Long time coming

The Hawks are trying to advance past the second round for only the second time since moving from St Louis to Atlanta in 1968. During the 2014-15 season, they went 60-22 and were the top-seeded team in the East. After winning their first two playoff series, they were swept by LeBron James and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Sixers have not made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.