WATCH LIVE NBA: Sacramento @ Dallas on Sky Sports

Sacramento and Dallas will battle it out in our Sky Sports YouTube offering this weekend - which means another chance to see Luka Doncic in action.

Both teams are in action on Friday night, but have started the season brightly. Dallas sit at 3-1 while the Kings (2-2) have had a more eventful start but boast a rookie who is causing quite a stir.

Davion Mitchell is the Sacramento guard nicknamed 'Off Night' - such is the effect of his defense on opposing players.

Five talking points from Week 1 of the NBA season:



- Why AD must play the 5️⃣ full-time

- Miles Bridges taking a leap 📈

- Davion Mitchell's defense living up to the hype 🔒

- James Harden's conditioning, struggles with foul calls 👀

- Ja Morant's leadership 👏 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) October 26, 2021

He has already held Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Steph Curry to poor shooting performances in his first three games in the NBA and now he gets to take a crack at Doncic, the be-all and end-all of the Mavericks offense.

Will the Slovenian's sheer size advantage prove too much for the 2021 draft's ninth overall pick? It will be fascinating to find out.

Watch live coverage right here from 7.30pm via the Sky Sports YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.