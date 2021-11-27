LeBron James fined $15,000 by NBA for obscene gesture

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for an obscene gesture during a game and warned about using profane language during a media interview.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' overtime win against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, James made a deep three-point shot and then performed a celebration colloquially known in NBA circles as the "Big Balls Dance".
As the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who was making his return from a one-game suspension, made his way back down the court he gestured with a hand below his groin in a cupping motion while bouncing from foot to foot.
The warning for using profane language stems from a post-game interview on Sunday when James was discussing a one-game suspension he received for hitting Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart in the face.
The 36-year-old was suspended for what the NBA called "recklessly hitting" Stewart, who had blood streaming down his face, but later said the hit was accidental, calling the suspension "some bull****."
The suspension kept James out of the Lakers' visit to face the New York Knicks which they went on to lose 106-100 without him.