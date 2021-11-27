Please select your default edition
LeBron James fined $15,000 by NBA for obscene gesture

Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' overtime win against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, James made a deep three-point shot and then performed a celebration colloquially known in NBA circles as the "Big Balls Dance"

Saturday 27 November 2021 08:47, UK

Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart says the incident with LeBron James which left him with blood streaming down his face was no accident by the LA Lakers player.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for an obscene gesture during a game and warned about using profane language during a media interview.

As the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who was making his return from a one-game suspension, made his way back down the court he gestured with a hand below his groin in a cupping motion while bouncing from foot to foot.

Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers in Week 6 of the NBA.

The warning for using profane language stems from a post-game interview on Sunday when James was discussing a one-game suspension he received for hitting Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart in the face.

The 36-year-old was suspended for what the NBA called "recklessly hitting" Stewart, who had blood streaming down his face, but later said the hit was accidental, calling the suspension "some bull****."

