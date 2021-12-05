WATCH LIVE NBA: Jazz @ Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz at 15-7 are, once again, quietly putting together a superb record in the Western Conference and tonight they face an in-form Cleveland Cavaliers team looking for a fifth win in a row.

The Cavaliers have only gone 5-6 at home this season though, despite the impressive performances of rookie Evan Mobley which have grabbed many headlines.

This game tonight could come down to the battle on the boards. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.5. The Jazz have gone 6-3 away from home. Utah ranks fifth in the league with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Point guard Darius Garland is averaging 19.1 points, the highest on the team, and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Center Allen is averaging 21.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell is the key scorer for the Utah Jazz and the first option on their offense averaging 23.7 points per game, just above his career average. Gobert, meanwhile, is averaging an impressive double-double 15.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made three-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES:

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Watch live coverage right here from 8.30pm via the Sky Sports YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.