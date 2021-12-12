Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets forward fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at fan

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their game against Atlanta Hawks.

The National Basketball Association said the incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Friday.

Durant, 33, scored 31 points in that game as the Nets improved to an 18-8 record this season.

The Nets, who top the Eastern Conference, play at Detroit Pistons later on Sunday.

Durant, the 11-time All-Star, leads the league in scoring with 28.5 points per game this season.