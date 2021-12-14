NBA round-up: Golden State Warriors edge Indiana Pacers with narrow 102-100 win

The Golden State Warriors had to dig deep, and overturned a half-time deficit to prevail in Indianapolis.

Monday night's NBA results Washington Wizards 107-113 Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors 102-100 Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers 91-126 Memphis Grizzlies Charlotte Hornets 96-120 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 94-105 Cleveland Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks 103-117 Boston Celtics Atlanta Hawks 126-132 Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings 101-124 Toronto Raptors Phoenix Suns 95-111 LA Clippers

Golden State Warriors 102-100 Indiana Pacers

Kevon Looney grabbed a loose ball after Stephen Curry missed a potential record-tying 3-point attempt and flipped in a tiebreaking layup with 13.4 seconds remaining, giving Golden State a victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

After hitting just two 3-pointers while the Warriors were falling behind 55-47 at halftime, Curry finished 5-for-15, giving him 2,972 for his career. He will need just one to tie Ray Allen on Tuesday in New York. Curry finished with 26 points for the Warriors.

Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 30 for the Pacers, who saw a three-game winning streak end with an eighth loss in nine games decided by three or fewer points this season. Sabonis completed a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Washington Wizards 107-113 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected. Monte Morris scored 22 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points and Jeff Green scored 13 for the Nuggets, who held a 33-point lead in the third quarter but had to hold on. Jokic was tossed midway through the fourth period after arguing calls with two different referees after the same passage of play.

Davis Bertans scored 21 points, Bradley Beal had 19 points and 10 assists and Aaron Holiday added 18 for Washington.

The Wizards were without Kyle Kuzma due to health and safety protocols. The Nuggets were missing JaMychal Green (ankle) and Will Barton (non-COVID illness).

Philadelphia 76ers 91-126 Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 and host Memphis easily defeated Philadelphia.

De'Anthony Melton contributed 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 for the Grizzlies, who have won eight of nine. Memphis continues to thrive without Ja Morant, who sprained his left knee on Nov. 26.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 23 points, while Charles Bassey added a career-high 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for his first double-double.

Charlotte Hornets 96-120 Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis racked up 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots as Dallas romped past visiting Charlotte. It was the second lopsided victory in as many nights for the Mavericks, who played both games without Luka Doncic (ankle).

Mavericks reserves Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. provided 22 and 19 points, respectively, while accounting for nine 3-point baskets. Dorian Finney-Smith notched 15 points.

The Hornets got 20 points apiece from Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte starters LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee and reserves Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith were sidelined.

Miami Heat 94-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Reserve Kevin Love scored a team-high 23 points - all in the second half - to lead Cleveland past visiting Miami for its fourth straight win.

Love took just two shots in the first half. In the second half, he made 6 of 8 attempts from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Love also led Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down nine boards in 23 minutes.

P.J. Tucker led Miami with a season-high 23 points and added nine rebounds. Kyle Lowry added 22 points for the Heat, who continue to play without two of their top three scorers; Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb).

Milwaukee Bucks 103-117 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum had 42 points on 16-of-25 shooting and Boston beat visiting Milwaukee to snap a three-game skid.

Tatum connected on 7 of 13 shots from behind the arc and he also tallied five rebounds, four assists and three steals. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown scored 19 points in his return from injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo totalled 20 points and eight rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 20 with eight assists for the Bucks, who had won two straight and 12 of 14 overall coming in.

Atlanta Hawks 126-132 Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon scored a season-high 32 points and D.J. Augustin came off the bench to score 16 of his season-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Houston came from behind to defeat Atlanta.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 19 points and entered the fourth quarter trailing 101-88, but they scored a season-high 44 points in the final quarter to improve to 2-12 on the road this season. The Hawks lost their fifth straight homecourt game and have dropped four of their past five contests overall.

Atlanta's Trae Young finished with 41 points and nine assists but saw his streak of five straight games with 25-plus points and 10-plus assists end.

Sacramento Kings 101-124 Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and had a career-best five blocked shots as Toronto defeated visiting Sacramento.

Barnes was one of nine Raptors to score in double figures. Chris Boucher led the way with 17 points, while Pascal Siakam added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Raptors, who swept the season series with the Kings and finished a seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record.

De'Aaron Fox had 29 points for the Kings, who lost all three games on their road trip. Buddy Hield added 14 points.

Phoenix Suns 95-111 LA Clippers

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Reggie Jackson added 19 points as Los Angeles handed visiting Phoenix a rare defeat, winning a battle of short-handed teams.

Terance Mann had 17 points for the Clippers and Luke Kennard added 16 as Los Angeles won without leading scorer Paul George (elbow) as well as Nicolas Batum (ankle). The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) all season.

Cameron Johnson scored 17 points for the Suns and Mikal Bridges added 16 as Phoenix lost for just the second time in their past 22 games. The Suns were without leading scorer Devin Booker (hamstring) and leading rebounder Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness).