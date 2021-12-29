Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffers season-ending torn ACL injury

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Rubio, who has had a major impact on Cleveland's turnaround in his first season with the team, slipped as he planted in the lane on a drive and his knee buckled with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Spaniard collapsed to the floor, grabbed his knee and was in obvious distress before being helped to his feet and walked to the locker room for evaluation. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being assisted by team-mates Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love.

However, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, one of Rubio's closest friends, was emotional after the incident.

"It's really hard for me because I could see the pain he was in when he went down," said Love. "Him and I have such a history. I really care for him.

"We're just completely gutted. He was having such a great season."

Before getting hurt, Rubio, who was starting at the point against the Pelicans because Darius Garland was placed in Health and Safety Protocols, scored 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The loss of Rubio is a significant blow to the Cavaliers. The 31-year-old has brought leadership, energy and served as a mentor to Cleveland's young players since arriving in a summer trade from Minnesota.